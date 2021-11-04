"As we build momentum to the premiere of these five comedies next year, we love that we are able to showcase them in a special way during the holiday season," Jeff Meyerson -- executive vice president of entertainment comedy programming for NBCU television and streaming -- said in a statement Wednesday.
"Comedy has always been a defining genre for NBC and we're looking forward to adding a new chapter to our incredible comedy legacy."
