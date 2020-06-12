Musical comedy -drama Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has been renewed for a second season, NBC has announced.

"We've got extraordinary news: #ZoeysPlaylist will be back for Season 2 on @NBC," the official Instagram account for the series said on Thursday alongside a photo of the cast.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a woman who has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people expressed as songs and musical numbers.

Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, Kapil Talwalkar, Andrew Leeds and Michael Thomas Grant also star.

Austin Winsberg created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The 12-episode first season wrapped up in May.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone. We're thrilled to bring it back and can't wait to see how Zoey's journey continues," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.