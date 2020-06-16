"Buckle up, Manifesters! Season 3 of #Manifest has been cleared for takeoff on @NBC," the official Twitter account for the series announced on Monday alongside a video of creator Jeff Rake recapping the second season.
Manifest follows passengers onboard Flight 828 who reached their destination more than five years after their plane mysteriously vanished.
NBC has also canceled three programs after one season, including Sunnyside, Bluff City Law and Indebted.
Sunnyside, created by Kal Penn who also starred, followed the actor as a disgraced former city councilman who tutors a group of immigrants for their citizenship test. Poppy Liu, Kiran Deol, Moses Storm, Diana Maria Riva, Samba Schutte and Joel Kim Booster also star.
