NBC has announced it renewed Jimmy Fallon's hourlong music and comedy variety game show, That's My Jam, for a second season.
"That's My Jam content has generated more than 250 million views across linear, digital and all social platforms, and is also NBC's best ever digital launch for a non-scripted program," the network said in a press release Monday.
Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing to win money for the charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based challenges.
