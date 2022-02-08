NBC has announced it renewed Jimmy Fallon's hourlong music and comedy variety game show, That's My Jam, for a second season.

"That's My Jam content has generated more than 250 million views across linear, digital and all social platforms, and is also NBC's best ever digital launch for a non-scripted program," the network said in a press release Monday.

Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing to win money for the charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based challenges.

Season 1 guests included Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Terry Crews, Chance The Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Kate Hudson and Bebe Rexha.