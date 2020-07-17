NBC has ordered 10 episodes of a new unscripted series, created by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, titled Home Sweet Home.

The series is described as a family social experiment where two families who lead different lives will exchange homes for a week.

Each family will experience the life of someone unlike them in an intimate and dynamic way.

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television will produce the hourlong series with DuVernay's production company Array Filmworks.

"The idea for Home Sweet Home came to me during the strange and important times we're all experiencing. The premise is that we are father apart than ever, yet bound by what we have in common - concerns with health, safety, justice and community," DuVernay said in a statement.

"These notions manifest in each of us in different ways, but nowhere more striking than in the privacy of our own homes. I'm thrilled that NBC and Warner Horizon embraced the challenge of this moment to celebrate the specificity of our differences as we discover the many beautiful things that we have in common," she continued.

DuVernay is known for helming Selma, documentary 13th, A Wrinkle in Time and limited series When They See Us. She is also producing Season 5 of Queen Sugar and developing series Colin in Black & White about ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick.