NBC said Tuesday it has renewed its thriller, The Blacklist, for a ninth season.

"We couldn't keep this secret for long. #TheBlacklist has been renewed for Season 9," the show's Twitter feed said.

The series stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. It is about a team tasked with tracking down global criminals.

Season 8 of The Blacklist airs on Friday nights.