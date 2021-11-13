NBC has announced it renewed its sci-fi drama, La Brea, for a second season.
The time-travel adventure show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chike Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie.
David Appelbaum writes and executive produces the series about a group of people who end up in prehistoric times after falling through a sinkhole in Los Angeles.
