NBC has announced it renewed its sci-fi drama, La Brea, for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The time-travel adventure show stars Natalie Zea Eoin Macken , Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda , Chike Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez , Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie.

David Appelbaum writes and executive produces the series about a group of people who end up in prehistoric times after falling through a sinkhole in Los Angeles.