NBC has announced it ordered a pilot for a sequel to its science-fiction series, Quantum Leap.

"It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," the network said in a press release Thursday.

"Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

No casting has been announced yet.

The original show ran 1989-93. It starred Scott Bakula as Beckett, a scientist who inhabited a different person's body each episode due to an experiment gone awry.