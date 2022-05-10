NBC said Tuesday it has renewed Law & Order for a 22nd season and Law & Order: Organized Crime for a third season.

The network previously renewed Law & Order: SVU for Season 24, extending its record as the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time.

"The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn't be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season," Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming for NBCU Entertainment and Streaming, said in a statement.

"It's a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf's storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year."

Starring Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi, the original Law & Order returned in February after a 12-year hiatus.