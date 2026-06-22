NBC's new non-celebrity 'The Traitors' edition gets premiere date and new name
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/22/2026
NBC has announced the premiere date and name of The Traitors' non-celebrity version airing this fall.
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When The Traitors airs on NBC with an entire cast of non-celebrities -- whom the network dubbed "civilians" -- the show will be titled The Traitors: New Blood and premiere with a supersized event on Thursday, September 17 at 8PM ET/PT on NBC.
The extended premiere of The Traitors: New Blood will feature the season's first two episodes.
Additional new episodes, each one-hour long, will subsequently air on Thursday nights at 8PM ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.
In lieu of celebrities and socialites, Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming will open the doors to the famous ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands to 22 "everyday Americans," hand selected from a nationwide search resulting in over 60,000 hopeful applicants, according to the network.
Alan will choose who will play as Traitors and who must survive as Faithfuls.
The show will feature contestants gathering together to compete in a series of missions with the goal of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.
Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.
"Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game," NBC teased.
If the Faithful contestants manage to banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize money. But if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
The spinoff of Peacock's The Traitors was first announced in August 2025.
"We're excited to bring along The Traitors' highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers," NBC executive Sharon Vuong shared in a press release last summer.
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She added, "This new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch."
Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, the producers of both the Peacock and NBC versions, said they're "thrilled" to be working with civilian players, "whose stories and strategies will make the gameplay even more unpredictable -- and, we hope, even more addictive for viewers."
This fall marks the first time a U.S. iteration of The Traitors will not feature any celebrities at all.
The Traitors originally premiered on Peacock in 2023 with a mix of celebrity and non-celebrity contestants.
The show then shifted to exclusively starring celebrities, reality TV stars and other notable figures for Season 3 and 4. The Traitors earned five Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 3.
Season 4 of The Traitors -- which recently led this year's Critics Choice Real TV Awards, earning five awards -- wrapped in February with Love Island alum Rob Rausch, a Traitor, being crowned the sole winner, taking home a prize of $220,800.
Prior casts have featured a variety of fan-favorite television personalities, including alums of Big Brother, Survivor and The Bachelorette.
Peacock has already renewed The Traitors for a fifth season.
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In addition to Stephen and Alan, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt and Doran Azouelos will be serving as executive producers. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.