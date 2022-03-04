NBC announced on Friday a new competition reality series titled Million Dollar Island, which will feature 100 contestants.

The network is teaming up with Studio Lambert and Talpa to produce the series, where the 100 contestants will attempt to stay on a remote, desert island for up to 50 days.

The contestants, who must build friendships and alliances to survive, will be competing to earn a share of the $1 million grand prize.

Each contestant will be given a bracelet worth $10,000. Contestants then lose or gain bracelets after taking part in challenges. When a player is eliminated, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money.

"We're excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC. This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive," Jenny Groom, executive vice president, alternative programming and development at NBC said in a statement.

Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess of Studio Lambert are executive producing alongside John de Mol of Talpa.