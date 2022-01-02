Betty White's 2010 episode of Saturday Night Live aired again Saturday, a day after her death at the age of 99 was announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

White won an Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy for her only time guest hosting the sketch-comedy show. Jay-Z was the musical guest that night.

White also appeared on SNL's 40th anniversary special in 2015.

Best known for her roles in the sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, White also was a staple on game shows like Password, Match Game, Just Men! and The $25,000 Pyramid.

She was a well-known animal-tights advocate, as well. She had been planning to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.