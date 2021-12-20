"I definitely -- after that night with Michelle, I was so [done]. I was like, 'This is what I want.' There was no [doubt about it]," Nayte gushed during Thursday's episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast co-hosted by Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth.
"I was just, like, 'I've never felt this before. This is what I want. I love this girl. I'm in love with this girl. I'm still falling in love with this girl.'"
Nayte woke up next to Michelle after their Fantasy Suite certain he was "in love" with her, but he left a little bit to be desired when trying to explain his feelings to Michelle at dinner the previous night.
Michelle had asked Nayte to share exactly where he was at in the process, and Nayte said that after a lot of self-reflection following his hometown date, he didn't have all the answers but "that's life" -- and life should never be boring.
Michelle, clearly unsatisfied with that ambiguous statement, wanted to know if Nayte's heart was on the same page as hers. (Michelle, however, later got the answers she needed after asking more direct questions about falling in love and getting engaged).
"When I was talking about, you know, 'I don't have all the answers in life,' it's because that sounds like a boring life to me. Realistically, life is all about the unknown. I probably didn't say that as well as I [could have]," Nayte explained on the podcast.
Nayte said he simply takes chances in life and trusts himself.
"When Michelle's asking me, 'There's one thing between falling in love, being in love with somebody and an engagement,' what I was trying to say in that moment was, like, 'I don't have all the answers. I don't know what life's going to look like. If you and I were to leave this bubble, I have no idea what life's going to look like,'" Nayte recalled.
"Same thing with [my stepdad] Charles when he was asking me a lot of those questions. All I knew is that I trust myself."
Nayte elaborated, "And [I told Michelle], 'I trust that I'm falling in love with you and I'm trusting that I seriously want to be with you. I don't have all the answers and I'm not the perfect answer guy who is going to tell you everything that you want to hear. I'm going to tell you that this is new, I don't have all the answers, but that is life... but I trust myself and I want to do this with you.'"
"I was on a high and then you come in [to this] Rose Ceremony and I'm still on this weird TV show after just spending the best night of my life," Nayte said on the podcast.
The 27-year-old Canadian sales executive currently living in Austin, TX, admitted it was "hard" to reunite with Brandon and Joe the very next day after his Fantasy Suite date with Michelle.
"I know in the moment, it was hard for me to adjust... I was like, 'This kind of sucks,'" Nayte noted.
But "you can only control the controllables," he said.
"And no matter what I do, I will never know what's going on between Michelle and [another guy]... I will never know, so why think about it? All I can do is control my moments with Michelle... And I think that rubbed a lot of guys the wrong way sometimes with me."