Naya Rivera's mom, Yolanda Previtire, is sharing her sorrow and her hopes for the actress' legacy one year after Rivera's death.

Previtire and Rivera's sister, Nickayla Rivera, remembered the Glee actress in an interview with Good Morning America published Thursday.

Rivera died of an accidental drowning at age 33 in July 2020 during a boating outing with Josey, her son with Ryan Dorsey. Rivera was reported missing July 8, 2020, and found dead following a five-day search.

On GMA, Previtire said her family's grief over Rivera's death sometimes becomes too much to bear.

"Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, 'cause this is hard," Previtire said. "There are no words to describe what we're going through. All we know is we have each other."

Previtire said her family is in therapy to help with the trauma of Rivera's death. Nickayla Rivera said they have gotten through by taking things "one day at a time."

"And taking that one day at a time and living it to the fullest, loving each other to the fullest, and not regretting anything. Because I know if we could go back, we'd hug a little bit harder," Nickayla Rivera said.

Previtire said her message to fans on the anniversary of Rivera's death is for them to "love life." She hopes Rivera's legacy will be one of love and living life to the fullest.

"I would like my daughter Naya's legacy to be one that teaches people to love, to care. If something is not right, try to fix it or speak up. And to just live life," Previtire said. "God has given you one life. You are your own person. Love who you are, 'cause you don't get another life."

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the Fox series Glee. The show's cast, including Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, paid tribute to Rivera on social media following her death last year.