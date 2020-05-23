Rapper NAV's Good Intentions is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't, followed by Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 3, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 4 and Lil Durk's Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Las Que No Iban A Salir at No. 7, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 8, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 9 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 10.