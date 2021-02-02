Kevin Costner's new series National Parks is getting a pilot at ABC.

Variety reported Monday that ABC gave a pilot order to the new drama from Costner's Territory Picture Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios.

Deadline said the series is written and executive produced by Costner, Aaron Helbing (The Flash) and author Jon Baird. Helbing will serve as showrunner.

In addition, Anthony Hemingway will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer.

"Our partners at ABC, 20th Television and A+E Studios have given me a great environment to step out of my comfort zone and deliver something special," Costner said.

National Parks follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks. The parks are known for their beautiful landscapes but also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Costner presently stars on the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which completed a third season in August.