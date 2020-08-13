Nathan Fillion surprised a firefighter from Brownsburg, Ind., who recovered from COVID-19 on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was hosted by Rob Lowe.

The firefighter, Kevin Byron was chosen as the show's next #HealthCareHero on Thursday. Byron spent weeks in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and was placed into a medically induced coma.

Byron explained to Lowe that he is a fan of Fillion and enjoys his shows Firefly and The Rookie. The actor, who was sporting a thick mustache, then joined the video chat to surprise the firefighter.

"I just heard that you're a huge fan so not only have you suffered from COVID, now I realize you also suffer from excellent taste," Fillion joked.

Fillion gifted Byron swag from The Rookie and Lowe announced that he will be receiving $10,000 from telehealth company Hims & Hers. Fillion then announced that he will match the donation.

Jennifer Aniston and more have also surprised healthcare workers and those affected by COVID-19 on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Lowe is stepping in for Kimmel who has taken the summer off to spend time with family.