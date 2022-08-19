HBO announced Friday that the network has renewed The Rehearsal for a second season. The Nathan Fielder reality show has its season finale Friday night.

In The Rehearsal, Fielder stages important life moments for real people. The actors give the subject a chance to rehearse for life-changing conversations.

Simulations include helping a woman practice raising a child to adulthood and a man confess a secret to his friends. Fielder's crew constructs replicas of familiar environments, and he hires actors to play the people in his subjects' lives.

Along the way, Fielder himself practices for his staged rehearsals. The host confronts his own perceived shortcomings and attempts to fix them.

HBO was impressed by Fielder's accomplishment but Fielder has given them no indication where he will take a second season. They just want him to do it for them.

"We have no idea where season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent," Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement.