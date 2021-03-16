Natasha Lyonne to star in Rian Johnson's new Peacock mystery series
UPI News Service, 03/16/2021
Russian Doll actress and "Orange is the New Black" alum Natasha Lyonne has signed on to star in the 10-episode mystery drama, Poker Face.
Rian Johnson created the T-Street and MRC Television series.
"My elaborate ruse to hang out more with @nlyonne. And it WORKED!" Johnson tweeted Tuesday, along with the link to a media report about the project.
Johnson is a writer, director and producer known for the films Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out.
"Rian Johnson's distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can't wait for audiences to delve into each case," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement.
"Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive."
