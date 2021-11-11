Natasha Bedingfield, dressed as a pepper, and John Lydon, disguised as a jester, were eliminated from Season 6 of The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

Bedingfield, 39, is best known for her songs "Pocketful of Sunshine," "Unwritten," "Single" and "These Words."

Lydon, 65, is the former lead singer of the British punk band, Sex Pistols.

Other celebrities who were previously booted from the competition this season include Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, Rob Schneider, Ruth Pointer, Larry the Cable Guy, Tyga, Toni Braxton, Vivica A. Fox and Dwight Howard.

Nick Cannon is the show's host.