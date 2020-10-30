Natalie Portman says training for Thor: Love and Thunder has been a challenging experience thus far.

The 39-year-old actress discussed her preparations for the upcoming Marvel film during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Portman will reprise Jane Foster in the Thor: Ragnarok sequel. In the movie, she will play the character as a version of the Mighty Thor for the first time.

On WWHL, Portman was asked to name the best advice from her co-star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, and if she is on a regimented workout plan like the actor.

"Chris Hemsworth, best advice. Well, he would eat a baby animal every half hour or something to, like, keep protein going. So I think I'm going to have to figure out the non-animal equivalent of pounding protein," Portman, who is vegan, said.

"Yes, I am training. I'm in so much pain. Like, I'm not good at this," she added with a laugh.

Portman said it's "a different scenario" to train as "an almost 40 year old mother of two."

"Like, it is a different scenario to try to get jacked. I can't get up, I can't sit down," she said. "It's a situation."

Portman confirmed in an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show this week that her Mighty Thor will have powers.

"She does have powers. It's not exactly the same as Thor. It's her own version of it, and she's called the Mighty Thor," she said.

On WWHL, Portman was also asked whether she thinks the Marvel or Star Wars fandom is more intense. Portman played Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

"Star Wars," she answered. "People who are Star Wars fans only refer to me by my character name, and I think that is quite different."

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to open in February 2022. Portman most recently starred in the film Lucy in the Sky.