Disney+ said it plans to air A Small Light, a new seven-part series about Anne Frank, the teen whose diary helped generations understand the horrors of the Holocaust.

Deadline reported the National Geographic-produced drama will focus on Miep Gies, the young woman who helped hide Frank, her family and several others from the Nazis for two years in Amsterdam during World War II.

Gies is also the person who preserved Frank's journal and gave it to her father after Frank, her sister and mother perished in concentration camps in 1945.

Gies died in 2010 at the age of 100.

No casting has been announced yet, but filming is expected to begin in Europe this spring.

Grey's Anatomy alums Joan Rater and Tony Phelan penned A Small Light.

"So proud to bring this important story to a wider audience. Thanks to all our partners," Phelan tweeted Sunday, along with a link to the Deadline story.