Netflix said it will stream the film Penguin Bloom -- starring Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln -- on Jan. 21 in North America, the United Kingdom, France and some countries in Asia.

The drama is based on the true story recounted in Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive's book by the same name.

The movie's cast will also include Jacki Weaver, Rachel House, Leeanna Walsman, Lisa Hensley, Griffin Murray-Johnston, Felix Cameron and Abe Clifford-Barr.

Glendyn Ivin directed the project, which was penned by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps.

The story follows Samantha Bloom, a married mother and avid outdoorswoman who is paralyzed from the chest down during a mishap. She begins to emerge from her depression a year later when her children rescue and care for a baby bird.

"We all fell in love with the life-affirming nature of Sam's story and her undeniable spirit," the film's producers said in a press release. "The emotional journey she and her family go on after Penguin enters their lives is unforgettable. We have a wonderful partner in Netflix and we're delighted they will be bringing Penguin Bloom to audiences around the world."