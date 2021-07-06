Netflix released the trailer for its documentary series Naomi Osaka on Tuesday. The series about the tennis star premieres July 16 on Netflix.

Naomi Osaka follows the athlete for two years covering her Grand Slam wins, involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement and exploring her Haitian heritage. In May, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after drawing controversy for not attending press conferences.

"I always have this pressure to maintain the squeaky image," Osaka says in the trailer. "But now I don't care what anyone has to say."

Osaka will is not competing in this year's Wimbledon, but intends to compete in the upcoming Olympics.

The trailer for the three-episode series features footage of Osaka training and competing professionally. Footage also includes publicity photo shoots during which the 23-year-old U.S. Open winner discusses the overwhelming pressure that comes with media attention.

Home video footage shows Osaka as a child playing tennis and spending time with her parents. She says she hoped to be successful so her mother could stop working.

Garrett Bradley directed the series. LeBron James is an executive producer with Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Ryan Schiavo and Bradley.