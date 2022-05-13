CMT will air a tribute to late singer Naomi Judd on Sunday.

The network said Friday that Naomi Judd : A River of Time Celebration, a special honoring the life and legacy of Judd, who died at age 76 on April 30, will air Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. EDT on CMT.

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts will host the event at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, with Carly Pearce and Cody Alan to co-host for CMT and provide commentary.

Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Little Big Town, The Gaithers and other artists will perform.

The special will also feature messages from Judd's celebrity friends, including Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah and Salma Hayek.

Ashley Judd confirmed in an interview Thursday on Good Morning America that Naomi Judd died by suicide. Naomi Judd had previously discussed her battle with severe, "treatment-resistant" depression.