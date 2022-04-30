Celebrities are taking to social media to pay their respects to beloved entertainer Naomi Judd, who died Saturday at the age of 76.

The Grammy winner was the mother of singer Wynonna Judd and actress Ashley Judd . The exact cause of her death has not be disclosed.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the siblings said in a statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi and Wynonna performed together on a nationally televised prize presentation for the first time in more than 20 years at the CMT Awards in April. They were slated to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this Sunday.

"I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit," tweeted talk-show host Andy Cohen.

Judd's fellow country music star Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter: "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

"Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed "Love Can Build a Bridge" just a few short weeks ago," said singer Maren Morris.

"I'm very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace. Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her," said actress Rosanna Arquette.

"I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she'd go," Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth posted on Twitter.

"I'm so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family," actress Kristen Johnston tweeted.