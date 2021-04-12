Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Mythic Quest Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, the creative director of a video game studio.

The preview shows Ian (McElhenney) and the team try a "new way of working" as they begin a new expansion for their game Raven's Banquet.

"Getting along with co-workers is a full-time job at @mythic-quest. Will there be laughs? Yes. Mayhem? Absolutely," Apple TV tweeted.

Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi and F. Murray Abraham co-star. Season 2 will feature Snoop Dogg as a guest star.

Mythic Quest is created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, who also executive produce the series. The show's first season premiered in February 2020.

The first two episodes of Season 2 will premiere May 7, with subsequent episodes to follow Fridays.