The Toronto International Film Festival will honor Harry Styles' film My Policeman at the 2022 TIFF Tribute Awards.

My Policeman and its ensemble cast will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony Sept. 11 at Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The TIFF Tribute Awards honor the film industry's outstanding contributors and their achievements. The awards recognize leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and below-the-line artists and creators.

My Policeman is based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. The film follows Tom Burgess (Styles), a closeted gay policeman living in Brighton, England, in 1957 when homosexuality was illegal. Tom publicly dates a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin) while having a secret love affair with a museum curator (David Dawson).

Gina Mckee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett also star, with Michael Grandage as director.

My Policeman will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The film opens in theaters Oct. 21 and will begin streaming Nov. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.