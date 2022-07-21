'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
UPI News Service, 07/21/2022
Harry Styles' film My Policeman will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.
Organizers confirmed Thursday that the romantic drama will screen at the 47th annual festival in September.
This year's festival will be an in-person event that runs Sept. 8-18 in Toronto, Canada.
My Policeman is based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. The film is written by Ron Nyswaner and is directed by longtime theater director Michael Grandage.
The new movie follows Tom Burgess (Styles), a closeted gay policeman living in Brighton, England, in 1957 when homosexuality was illegal. Tom starts publicly dating a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin) while having a secret love affair with a museum curator (David Dawson).
