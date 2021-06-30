Netflix has announced the cast for its new film My Little Pony: A New Generation.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Vanessa Hudgens will lead the voice cast of the upcoming animated movie.

Hudgens will be joined by Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Phil LaMarr and Michael McKean.

Hudgens will voice the character Sunny Starscout, with Glenn as Izzy Moonbow, Marsden as Hitch Trailblazer, Carson as Pipp Petals, Koshy as Zipp Storm, Jeong as Sprout, Perkins as Phyllis, Krakowski as Queen Haven, LaMarr as Alphabittle and McKean as Argyle.

"I am so excited to finally tell you that I'm voicing the one and only Sunny!" Hudgens said in a video.

Jeong confirmed his casting and shared posters featuring his character, Sprout, and the cast.

"Fellow parents, your kids are going to love this new @MyLittlePony movie! I am so excited to be a part of it!" he wrote.

My Little Pony: A New Generation premieres Sept. 24 on Netflix.

