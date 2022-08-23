Coming-of-age reality series My Dream Quinceai±era will premiere on Paramount+ in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a release date and new details about the show in a press release Tuesday.

My Dream Quinceai±era is a reimagining of the AwesomenessTV YouTube series of the same name. The reboot is produced by Awesomeness and executive produced by Teresa Hsu (Project Runway).

The new series follows three Southern Californian teens - Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada and Angelica Luna -- who go through simultaneous fun and drama-filled journeys to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams with the help of expert quinceai±era planner Maria Perez.

My Dream Quinceai±era will have a three-episode premiere Sept. 16 on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

In addition, AwesomenessTV will release a special short-form episode, "My Dream Quinceai±era: Never Too Late," featuring Juliet, a transgender woman who was never given the opportunity for a quinceai±era at age 15. The episode will air on TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Instagram and Facebook.