My Dad the Bounty Hunter follows two children who discover their father is the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy after they accidentally hitch a ride into space.
"My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a love letter to animation, science fiction, and Black families rolled into a crazy action-comedy. We threw everything we love about sci-fi into this show, but it's the family at the center of the story that we're most excited about," Downing and Harpin said in a statement.
Downing and Harpin will serve as executive producers. Dwarf Animation Studio will produce the CGI animation.
Hornsby played Det. Hank Griffin on Grimm and most recently starred on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Orji portrays Molly Carter on Insecure.
