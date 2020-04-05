My Chemical Romance singer-songwriter Gerard Way released four new solo songs online this weekend.

"Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff," Way wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"I'm calling all of this stuff 'Distraction Or Despair,' since that seems to be the two things I keep shifting between. Probably a lot of other people, too," he added. "Who knows if some of this stuff would have ever come out? Oh yeah, the music is on my soundcloud, which I haven't really used in ages. The link is in my linktree, along with a link to the Covid-19 Response Fund."

The songs are called "Phoning it In," "Crate Amp 2," "Welcome to the Hotel" and "Success!"

Way also posted a photo of his vocal cords taken after he visited an ear/nose/throat doctor this week.

"He said, 'It's a little red, but looking good,'' Way quoted the physician as saying.

My Chemical Romance announced in January that the rock band is reuniting and will tour North America in the fall for the first time in nine years.

The group disbanded in 2013 after releasing four studio albums. It reunited in December for a show at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

My Chemical Romance is known for the singles "Headfirst for Halos," "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "Helena," "The Ghost of You" and "Welcome to the Black Parade." Its most recent single, "Fake Your Death," appeared on the 2014 greatest hits album May Death Never Stop You.