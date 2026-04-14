My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez has passed away at age 30. Dolly's sister Lindsey Cooper announced Dolly's death via Facebook on Saturday, April 11. Lindsey tagged other family members in the post and wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beautiful sister, Dolly." "Dolly had the brightest personality. she could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit," Lindsey continued. "She had a way of making everyone feel special, and her warmth will stay with us forever." While Lindsey admitted her family's "hearts are broken," she shared, "I find comfort in knowing she is now reunited with our dad in heaven. I can only imagine the joy of that reunion." She concluded, "Rest peacefully, Dolly. You will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten." According to Dolly's mother, Staci Thurman, the My 600-Lb. Life star died of congestive heart failure, according to TMZ. Dolly had reportedly been struggling with weight-related health issues for years before being hospitalized with fluid in her heart and lungs on March 29. During her hospitalization, Dolly was placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator. TMZ reported that Dolly never recovered and died at Fort Worth Hospital in Texas. Dolly appeared on Season 10 of the TLC reality series when she was 25 year old. At the time, Dolly opened up about her food addiction and mental-health battle. "The only thing powerful enough to distract me from darker thoughts is food," Dolly reportedly shared during an episode. "Food is my go-to drug that takes my pain away... Food is more than just a pleasure. It's my reason for existing." My 600-Lb. Life featured Dolly choosing to move to Fort Worth to pursue weight-loss surgery under bariatric surgeon, Dr. Now. Despite working hard to lose 40 pounds, Dolly was not approved for the surgery.