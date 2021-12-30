Performances of the Broadway revival of The Music Man have been canceled through Jan. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was announced on the show's Twitter feed Wednesday, a day after its star Hugh Jackman disclosed he would be out because he tested positive for COVID-19, even though his symptoms were mild.

The show was initially supposed to close from Christmas weekend until this Sunday, but the hiatus was subsequently extended.

Jackman is expected to return when the musical reopens Jan. 6.

His co-star Sutton Foster tested positive last week, however the show went on Dec. 23-24 with an understudy taking over her role.

Audiences, crews and performers for all Broadway productions are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but breakthrough cases have caused The Lion King, Aladdin, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to cancel performances in recent weeks.