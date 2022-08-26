Muse is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British rock band released the album Will of the People and a music video for the song "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" on Friday.

The horror-themed "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" video takes place at a haunted house. The video includes references to classic horror films including The Shining, Friday the 13th and Poltergeist.

Muse also shared live performance videos for "Liberation," "Euphoria" and other songs.

Will of the People is Muse's first album in nearly four years. The band last released the album Simulation Theory in November 2018.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy discussed the album during Friday's episode of CBS Mornings, saying it delves into dystopian doom and gloom.

Will of the People features the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "Will of the People," "Kill or Be Killed" and "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."