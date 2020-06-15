Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy is a dad of two.

The 42-year-old singer and musician and his wife, Elle Bellamy, welcomed their first child together, daughter Lovella Dawn, on June 7.

Bellamy, who also has an 8-year-old son, Bingham, with his ex-partner Kate Hudson, shared news of Lovella's birth alongside photos Saturday on Instagram.

"Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elleoelle did an amazing job!" he captioned the post.

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and musician Miles Kane were among those to congratulate Bellamy in the comments.

"Congrats man!!" Morello wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Elle Bellamy confirmed Lovella's birth in a post on her own account.

"Lovella Dawn Bellamy born Sunday the 7th of June weighing 9 pounds & measuring 23 inches," she wrote.

Bellamy and Elle Bellamy married in August 2019. Elle Bellamy announced in February that she was expecting.

Bellamy and Muse released their eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, in 2018. Muse also consists of Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard.