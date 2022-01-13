Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Murderville.

The streaming service shared photos for the improvised comedy-mystery series Thursday featuring Will Arnett as a detective Terry Seattle.

Each episode will follow Seattle (Arnett) as he tries to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner.

"The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case," the post reads.

The photos feature Arnett with Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong and other guest stars.

Murderville is based on the BBC 3 series Murder in Successville. Arnett and his Electric Ave. production company secured the rights for the adaptation.

"We're basically making Law & Order without a script," Arnett told The Hollywood Reporter.

Other guest stars include Conan O'Brien, Annie Murphy and Marshawn Lynch.

"I do think people liked the idea that they could come in, they didn't have to learn any dialogue and they could be themselves and just go for a ride," Arnett said.

Murderville premieres Feb. 3 on Netflix.

Arnett previously worked with Netflix on Bojack Horseman, Flaked and the Arrested Development revival.