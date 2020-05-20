Disney announced on Wednesday that new series Muppets Now is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on July 31.

"Lights! Music! Muppets!...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow," Disney said on Twitter next to a promotional poster of the show featuring classic Muppets characters such as Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozie Bear and more.

Social media accounts for various Muppet characters replied to Disney's tweet with their own key art for the show.

"Good grief. Sorry about this, @DisneyPlus. Don't worry, we love the #MuppetsNow key art! Though, if you're looking for my suggestion, I was always partial to this one...I cleaned my banjo right before the photo was taken," Kermit said next to a new poster featuring himself in front with Miss Piggy.

Muppets Now will follow Scooter as he rushes to make the Muppets' new streaming series a reality and deliver it on time. The six-episode limited series will also feature guest stars.

ABC previously aired a Muppets television series in 2015 that lasted one season.

Disney, in September, canceled plans to release a Muppets scripted comedy series that was being developed by Frozen star Josh Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis.