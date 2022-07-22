Mumford & Sons lead singer Marcus Mumford has announced that he will be embarking on a solo tour of North America this fall.

Mumford tweeted the news Friday, along with a list of tour dates.

General access tickets for the show will go on sale beginning next Friday, with pre-sales beginning three days prior.

Mumford will kick off his tour on Sep. 19 in Boulder, Colo., and then make his way across the United States throughout September, October and November.

This will include concerts in cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, New York and Boston, among many others.

The tour will end on Nov. 10 with a concert in Toronto, the sole Canadian stop on the tour.

Mumford will not be touring alone. According to Mumford's website, the singer will collaborate with other artists while on the road.

This includes supporting acts such as R&B singer Danielle Ponder and rock band The A's.

The tour is part of Mumford's efforts to promote his solo career. His debut solo album, (Self-Titled), is slated to be released on Sep. 16, just days before the tour begins.

Following his North American tour, the singer will head to Europe to play a series of concerts in the United Kingdom.

The British-American singer, 35, formed Mumford & Sons in London in 2007. The band grew in popularity throughout the U.K. before their success began translating to the United States.

Their debut album, Sigh No More, was released in 2009. From there, Mumford & Sons have released three more albums that have all seen critical success.

"I Will Wait," a song off their 2012 album Babel, has been their highest-charting song in both countries. Rolling Stone named it the 13th best song of that year.

Following their most recent album in 2018, though, Mumford & Sons have not released any new music.