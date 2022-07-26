MTV VMAs: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X lead 2022 nominees
UPI News Service, 07/26/2022
MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
ADVERTISEMENT
This year's ceremony will take place Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the nominees with seven nominations each. Harlow and Lil Nas X's duet "Industry Baby" is nominated in five different categories, including Video of the Year.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.