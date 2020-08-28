MTV will air the 37th annual Video Music Awards live from various locations in New York City Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.

The ceremony was moved from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MTV will present outdoor performances across New York City instead.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead all artists with nine nominations each. The duo's song, "Rain on Me," is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography.

Keke Palmer is serving as host, making her the first woman of color to host the show solo.

How to Watch

Time: A pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT on MTV before the main show starts at 8 p.m. EDT. The pre-show will feature performances from Chloe x Halle , Jack Harlow, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly

Network: All Viacom stations including MTV, MTV 2, BET, TV Land, Nickelodeon, VH1, Comedy Central, Pop, Logo and CMT along with The CW.

Online, live: MTV.com or the network's app.

Nominees: Taylor Swift's "The Man," Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," Eminem's "Godzilla" featuring Juice WRLD, Future's "Life is Good" featuring Drake and Gaga's "Rain on Me" featuring Grande are nominated for Video of the Year. Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and The Weeknd are nominated for Artist of the Year.

Presenters: Kelly Clarkson, Jaden Smith, Drew Barrymore, Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Joey King, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson and Travis Barker.