MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Post Malone score early win
UPI News Service, 09/11/2024
Taylor Swift and Post Malone collected the first award at the 40th MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, Wednesday in New York.
The first award of the night, Best Collaboration, went to Swift and Malone for "Fortnight." The award was presented by Flavor Flav and gymnast Jordan Chiles, who was presented with a clock by the Public Enemy rapper to replace her revoked Bronze Medal.
The presentation was followed by a performance of "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," by Karol G.
Thai pop star Lisa then took the stage to perform her songs "I'm a New Woman" and "Rockstar."
She was followed by Shawn Mendes, playing "Nobody Knows, and Teddy Swims, performing "Lose Control."
Eminem earlier kicked off the show when he took the stage at UBS Arena in New York to perform "Houdini," from his album The Death of Slim Shady, while flanked by dozens of lookalikes. He was then joined virtually by Jelly Roll for a performance of "Somebody Save Me," from the same album.
The VMAs are voted on by fans, with the voting for Best New Artist remaining active during the show. The nominees are Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Tyla.
