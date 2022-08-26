The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place Sunday in New Jersey.

This year's ceremony will be held at Prudential Center in Newark and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW.

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the event, which honors the best in music videos.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink, Kane Brown and other artists will perform.

Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the field of nominees with seven nominations each.

How to watch

The MTV VMAs will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW. The awards show will also broadcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Participants

Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the VMAs.

Minaj will also perform and receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes her contributions to and impact on music videos and popular culture.

Harlow will give his debut solo performance at the VMAs.

Other performers include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink, Kane Brown, and Eminem and Snoop Dogg.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award, which celebrates an artist or band whose career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.

Nominees

Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each. Harlow and Lil Nas X's duet "Industry Baby" is nominated in five different categories, including Video of the Year.

Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow with six nominations each, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are all up for five awards.