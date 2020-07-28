Charlie Balducci, who appeared on MTV reality series True Life, has died at the age of 44.

Charlie Balducci 's mother confirmed his death to TMZ on Monday. The reality star was found unresponsive in his bed in New York on Saturday. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office told E! News that Charlie Balducci's cause of death is still pending.

Charlie Balducci famously appeared on a 2001 installment of True Life titled True Life: I'm Getting Married. Charlie Balducci was followed around by MTV for four months as he got ready to marry his wife Sabrina Balducci.

Charlie Balducci is known for yelling at the limo driver in the episode as he arrived late to his wedding. The moment is well-known to fans of the series and has earned thousands of views on YouTube.

Charlie and Sabrina Balducci were married for over a decade and share two children together.