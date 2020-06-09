MTV is cutting ties with The Challenge: Total Madness star Dee Nguyen following her "offensive" tweet about Black Lives Matter.

The network announced the news on the show's official Twitter account Monday.

"As a result of Dee Nguyen's offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," MTV said. "Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned."

"We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice," the network added.

Nguyen faced backlash after posting a black square as a show of solidarity with the black community but then sharing selfies. She was also criticized for a since-deleted tweet posted Saturday.

"IDK why some of you think I'm anti-BLM. I've been saying that since the day I lost my virginity," Nguyen wrote.

Nguyen apologized in an Instagram post Tuesday and said she is taking a break from social media to focus on her wellbeing.

"The last 24hrs have made me realised what is important and that is forgiveness," the star wrote. "I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks."

"Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM," she said. "I believe in this movement and I'm stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health."

Nguyen previously competed in The Challenge: War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2. Total Madness premiered in April and airs Wednesdays on MTV.