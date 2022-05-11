MTV announced on Wednesday the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria leading the pack with seven nominations each.

The Best Movie category also includes Dune, Scream 5, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Adam Project and The Batman.

Euphoria is nominated for Best Show, Best Performance in a Show for Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, Best Kiss for Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Best Fight for Cassie vs. Maddy, Here for the Hookup and Best Song for "Little Star" by Fike.

The Best Show category also includes Inventing Anna, Loki, Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Yellowstone.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will present its reality television-focused Unscripted portion on the same night on June 5. The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. EDT from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.

RuPaul's Drag Race earned a leading four nominations including Best Competition Series, Best Reality Star for Willow Pill, Best Host for RuPaul and Best Fight for Bosco vs. Lady Camden.

A full list of nominees can be found on MTV's official website. Fan voting is open through May 18.