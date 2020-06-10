MTV is cutting ties with Taylor Selfridge over her past racially insensitive tweets.

The network confirmed Tuesday to People that it ended its relationship with Selfridge, 25, and pulled her Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special with her boyfriend, Cory Wharton, from the air.

Selfridge and Wharton's special, which follows the couple as they welcome their daughter, Mila Mae, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was to air Tuesday evening but was replaced by an episode of Catfish.

"MTV pulled Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV rep told E! News.

"MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice," the rep said.

Selfridge addressed the situation Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"As you guys know already our special didn't air tonight," Selfridge wrote. "I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter."

"I don't believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life," she said. "With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect."

"Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past," the star added. "My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change."

Selfridge faced backlash this week after her 2012 tweets resurfaced online. She previously apologized for her remarks during a conversation with Wharton's ex, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, during Teen Mom OG Season 8. Wharton and Floyd have a 3-year-old daughter, Ryder.

Selfridge appeared with Wharton on Teen Mom OG and starred in the MTV series Ex on the Beach and Are You the One?