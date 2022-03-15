Kamala Khan is a Muslim American teenager who gains superpowers in the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel.

Iman Vellani portrays Kamala in the clip released on Tuesday, who has a hard time fitting in at her school.

Kamala is a big fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel, however, her family disapproves of her fandom.

Kamala eventually gains superpowers with the ability to shoot out energy blasts and form a giant flowing fist used for punching.

The trailer, which is set to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and features comic book-like speech bubbles, ends with Kamala donning her Ms. Marvel costume while sitting on a street light.

The scene is recaptured in the show's new poster.

Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ on June 8. Adil El Arbi and Biall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy serve as directors.

Co-stars include Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.