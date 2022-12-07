Mrs. Davis is written and executive produced by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), with Hernandez to also serve as showrunner. Owen Harris and Alethea Jones also executive produce and direct multiple episodes.
Mrs. Davis will have a four-episode premiere April 20, 2023, on Peacock, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Thursdays.
Gilpin is known for playing Debbie "Liberty Bell" Eagan on the Netflix series Glow.
